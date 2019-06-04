Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch England pair Root and Buttler hit centuries in fightback against Pakistan

England took on Pakistan in their second match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, as heavy favourites no less. However, the men in green put up a big target for the hosts to chase down. England, in turn, started slowly but picked up well, with both Jos Buttler and Joe Root scoring a century each.

England found themselves into trouble shortly after crossing the fifty-run-mark as both their openers were sent back to the pavilion by Pakistan. The South Asian side had put up a massive target on the board and followed it up with some good early bowling.

Things got even worse for England soon enough, as skipper Eoin Morgan followed the opening duo back into the stands. However, his departure saw Joe Root and Jos Buttler to the pitch, with both scoring a century each.

Cricket World Cup 2019: England’s Joe Root hits first century of the tournament

Joe Root reached his landmark first, standing firm through a Pakistan bowling blitz. The Englishman stabilized the innings, taking his time to get England back into contention. Root hit ten fours and one six on his way to a hundred and sever off one hundred and four balls.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jos Buttler hits century, gets caught on the very next ball

Following in Root’s footsteps was Jos Buttler, with the middle-order batsman taking fewer balls to complete his century. Buttler made one hundred and three off just seventy-five balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

However, both the batsmen were eliminated by Pakistan soon after completing their respective tons, as they looked to tilt the balance in their favour once again.