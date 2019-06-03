Germany football star posts picture in Team India jersey, wishes Virat Kohli luck for Cricket World Cup 2019

Germany and Bayern Munich star footballer Thomas Muller has revealed his support for Team India and Virat Kohli for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Muller posted a picture of himself in Team India jersey and posted a message wishing Kohli and the team luck for the tournament. The former World Cup winner added that he is aware of the fact that Kohli is a fan of the German national team.

‘I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past,’ Muller posted on his Twitter handle.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

India are set to start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5th June. You can follow the Live Stream and Updates from the match on FOX Sports Asia.