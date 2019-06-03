Cricket World Cup 2019: Watch Chris Woakes take stunning catch to send Imam-up-Haq on his way

Pakistan looked to put the loss against West Indies behind them when they faced hosts England in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The South Asian side started strongly but were handed a double blow when the opening pair departed. The second dismissal coming through a stunning catch.

Cricket World Cup 2019: England’s Chris Woakes takes stunning catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq

England star Chris Woakes took a stunning catch to send Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion. The pacer ran across from his initial position on the boundary line, before diving and catching the ball with both hands. Moeen Ali claimed the wicket, as it was his ball which tricked the Pakistan opener into mistiming his shot.

Imam-ul-Haq’s dismissal came at the right time for England, with the Pakistan opening batsman steady on the crease. He had managed to put forty-four runs on the board before his untimely removal, thus breaking up his partnership with Babar Azam. Ul Haq had faced fifty-eight balls before returning to the stands.

Meanwhile, England were given a chance to further solidify their position just a few balls later, as Mohammad Hafeez mistimed a shot high up in the air. However, on this occasion, miscommunication between Jason Roy and Chris Woakes, resulted in the former dropping the ball from in between his hands.