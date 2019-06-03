New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum predicts Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finalists

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has revealed the teams he thinks would make it to the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Quite a few cricket pundits have named England, India and Australia as their top three sides for the tournament. But almost everyone has a differing opinion for the number four spot.

McCullum has joined that growing list and believes four sides will finish with same points after the end of the round robin stage. However, that is when one ignores the fact that some matches might be washed out because of rain as well.

The wicketkeeper-batsman believes that England and India will have identical points with eight wins and a loss. Australia will follow them in the third position with six wins and three losses.

New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan, according to him, will all have five wins and four defeats to their name and the side with the best net run-rate will make it to the semifinals.

Couldn’t split WI v SL so have them both a win! ☺️ — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 31, 2019

However, one of his predictions has already gone wrong with Bangladesh, who he thought would finish last with only one victory against Sri Lanka, have already got the better of South Africa.