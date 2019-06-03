New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum predicts Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finalists

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has revealed the teams he thinks would make it to the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Quite a few cricket pundits have named England, India and Australia as their top three sides for the tournament. But almost everyone has a differing opinion for the number four spot.
McCullum has joined that growing list and believes four sides will finish with same points after the end of the round robin stage. However, that is when one ignores the fact that some matches might be washed out because of rain as well.
The wicketkeeper-batsman believes that England and India will have identical points with eight wins and a loss. Australia will follow them in the third position with six wins and three losses.
New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan, according to him, will all have five wins and four defeats to their name and the side with the best net run-rate will make it to the semifinals.
World Cup game by game predictions. 4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet. 🤙🏼 #CWC2019
Couldn’t split WI v SL so have them both a win! ☺️
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 31, 2019
However, one of his predictions has already gone wrong with Bangladesh, who he thought would finish last with only one victory against Sri Lanka, have already got the better of South Africa.
Impressive performance from @BCBtigers to defeat @OfficialCSA. I expected SA to win but Bangladesh played well. In regards to my predictions, thanks for the feedback on getting this one wrong. Won’t be the last but average at the end will look alright I think. Can’t win em all 😉
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 2, 2019