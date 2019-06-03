How one phone call convinced Sachin Tendulkar not to retire in 2007

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that a phone call changed his mind about retiring from the spot back in 2007.

Indian cricket was in doldrums back then with elimination in the first round of the World Cup adding to their woes. It was then that Tendulkar decided that he would hang up his boots.

However, a pep talk from his brother Arjun Tendulkar, as the legendary batsman himself revealed in his book, and a phone call from Tendulkar’s idol Vivian Richards changed his mind. He went on to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup and eventually hung his boots in 2013.

“I felt that was it. At that stage lot of things happening around Indian cricket were not at all healthy. We needed some changes and I felt if those changes did not happen then I was going to quit cricket.

“I was almost 90 per cent sure of quitting cricket. But my brother told me in 2011 there is World Cup final in Mumbai, can you imagine holding that beautiful trophy in your hand?” Tendulkar said during an India Today event, via Livemint.

“After that I went away to my farmhouse and that is when I got a call from Sir Viv, saying I know there is plenty of cricket left in you. We had a conversation for about 45 minutes and that was so heartwarming because when your batting hero calls you it means a lot.

“That was the moment things changed for me and from that moment onwards I also performed much much better,” he added.