Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa suffer big blow, star pacer ruled out of match against India

South Africa have been dealt another huge blow as their star pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter against India.

Ngidi suffered an injury to his left hamstring during the match against Bangladesh, which the Proteas went on to lose by 21 runs. He could only bowl four overs against the Asian side before he was taken off the field.

“Ngidi suffered a sharp discomfort in his left hamstring. We decided he had a hamstring strain. He will be out for at least a week to ten days,” team doctor Mohammed Moosajee revealed after the match against Bangladesh at The Oval in London.

“He will have a scan tomorrow and hopefully be ready for the West Indies game.”

Dale Steyn, who had to sit out of the first two South Africa matches, is expected to return against India as he had a go at the nets after the defeat against Bangladesh yesterday. Moreover, opener Hashim Amla could make a return against Team India as well.

“The plan is to have him ready for the India game in Southampton. His initial reports on the concussion was inconclusive. The next test showed he could bat. However he felt some symptoms and was rested for the Bangladesh game,” South Africa team doctor said.