‘He scored more runs’ – Ireland cricketer’s brother slams ICC while trolling Pakistan at the same time

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has started on the slower side, with none of the six matches going down to the wire so far. This has brought ICC’s decision to play with only 10 teams in the tournament under scrutiny.

More so because the argument against having more teams in the tournament was that it wouldn’t attract many fans. And now Ireland cricketer Andrew Balbirnie’s brother Harry Balbirnie has slammed ICC and trolled the Pakistan side with it.

He argued that his brother had scored more runs against West Indies in a single match than the whole of the Pakistan side did in their seven-wicket loss against the Caribbean side in the ongoing World Cup.

Just a reminder @ICC my stinkin’ brother scored more runs against the Windies on his own then Pakistan did yesterday. Competitive my arse — Harry Balbirnie (@harrybal1) June 1, 2019

The Asian giants were dismissed for a paltry 105, which Windies chased down in 13.4 overs. Andrew Balbirnie, on the other hand, scored 135 runs off 124 deliveries in the fourth ODI of the recently concluded Tri-series between Ireland, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Balbirnie’s innings had powered Ireland to 327, but West Indies chased down the score with five wickets to spare.