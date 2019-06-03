Throwback: When Dale Steyn didn’t want to waste time playing Bangladesh

Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs to open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in style.

Not many had given the Asian side a chance to actually go on and beat the Proteas, but they played with composure and acted maturely in match-defining moments to start their World Cup journey on a high.

Soon after the victory, however, South Africa great Dale Steyn’s old comments belittling Bangladesh resurfaced. The paceman is a part of the Proteas squad for the World Cup but wasn’t 100% fit to take the field against Mashrafe Mortaza’s side yesterday.

In an interview with Wisden back in 2015, Steyn had commented that playing against Bangladesh wouldn’t help his confidence and that he would rather save himself for the major tournaments rather than ‘wasting few balls’ against them. Surely, these comments will haunt the South African paceman for the days to come.

“It might sound very cocky or naïve of me, or self-centred, but I want to win a World Cup for my country. And they only come around once every four years. If you’re playing in the Twenty20 World Cup, luckily they come around every year.

“So with all due respect to places like Bangladesh or Zimbabwe, going and playing three ODIs in Bangladesh does nothing for my confidence as opposed to knowing that I’m going to a World Cup,” Steyn had said while in conversation with Wisden India (via cricketcounty).

“At this stage of my career, I’d rather be saving myself to go and participate in the major tournaments, rather than wasting the few balls I have left in my career in a Bangladesh match. I’d rather go to Bangladesh to help and support future South African bowlers, and use what is left of the 10,000 or 20,000 deliveries that I have left in my body for the big tournament.

“That’s where I’m at personally. But at the beginning of my career, I would have done everything. I would have gone every tournament and to every place. But I’ve done it all now.”

Steyn bowled a couple of overs in the nets after the encounter against Bangladesh and is raring to be fit before the crunch match against India on 5th June.