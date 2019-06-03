Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs Pakistan

South Africa take on Bangladesh in ODI 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England. You can watch the live stream of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Hosts England arrive at Trent Bridge for their second game with their tails up, having made light work of fellow heavyweights South Africa in the tournament opener.

They have one of the most dangerous and well-settled sides in the tournament with the likes of Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan holding down the top order, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali offering all-round options and the dangerous Jofra Archer leading their pace attack.

In fact, it wasn’t long ago that England defeated Pakistan 4-0 in an ODI series at home in the lead up to the World Cup. On paper, the subcontinent side has little to offer by way of resistance.

But cricket isn’t played on paper and Pakistan will be itching for a response after losing to Afghanistan in a warm up game and to West Indies in their first World Cup match.

There has been plenty of cricitism to go around and Pakistan will be keen to show that they can apply themselves and push England to the brink. Having spent a couple of months in English conditions, they should have been used to it by now.

