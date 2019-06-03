‘No joking around’ – When Jasprit Bumrah trolled Virat Kohli for his bowling in an ODI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has revealed an incident from 2017 when pacer Jasprit Bumrah trolled him for his bowling during an ODI against Sri Lanka.

While in conversation with Star Sports, Kohli opened up about his bowling and how with time, he had to give up on it. He even revealed that he tried bowling like England great James Anderson while learning the nuances of the sport back home in Delhi.

“I used to follow James Anderson’s action when I was at the academy [in Delhi],” Kohli said. “Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it.”

The right-handed batsman then talked about an incident from 2017 when he wanted to have a go with the ball during an ODI. Bumrah, however, was taking none of it. As it turned out, that series against Sri Lanka was the last time Kohli bowled in an ODI.

“It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka [in August 2017], where we had almost won everything, I asked MS [Dhoni] if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, [Jasprit] Bumrah shouted from the boundary and said, ‘no joking around, this is an international game’.”

In the past as well Kohli has had a laugh or two over his bowling.