Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh – 5 talking points

Bangladesh orchestrated the biggest giant killing of the tournament so far when they racked up 330 against South Africa and restricted them to 309 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FOX Sports Asia takes stock of the game and analyzes the talking points to emerge from it.

#1 A familiar duo

Bangladesh posted their highest ever ODI total in the match and two of their more experienced players, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, were central to that.

Batting with purpose and poise, the duo stitched together an important partnership in the middle of Bangladesh’s innings and ensured that they got to 330. Also important were contributions from Soumya Sarkar at the top of the order and Mahmudullah’s lusty hitting lower down.

But if Bangladesh are to pull off something special this World Cup, that duo of Al Hasan and Rahim have to stand up and be counted. And they did just that.

#2 A lack of bite in the South African attack

On paper, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris form a fearsome quarter of fast bowlers but they spectacularly failed to deliver on the day.

Apart from Tamim Iqbal, who was dismissed for 16, none of the other Bangladesh’s top order batsmen were even remotely troubled by the South African bowling attack.

Soumya Sarkar, especially, stood tall and negotiated the likes of Rabada and Ngidi with an air of command – some of the front foot pull shots he uncorked were quite the treat to watch.

Imran Tahir’s wicket to wicket style of bowling yielded him a couple of important scalps but apart from him, none of the South African bowlers really came to the party.

That has to change.

#3 2 games, 2 losses and India next

South Africa have endured a terrible start to the World Cup, having lost both their matches in the tournament thus far. They were comfortably outplayed by hosts England in the first one and put in another meek performance against Bangladesh.

The bad news for them is that they’re up against the juggernaut that is India, next up.

It would be India’s first match of the tournament and the Men in Blue would be raring to go. South Africa, on the other hand, will know that nothing less than a victory would do.

Three losses on the trot would make qualification for the semifinals quite hard to engineer from there on out. It is imperative that they win against India.

#4 Dale Steyn returns

News emerged yesterday that paceman Dale Steyn is expected to make a return against India and boy, do South Africa need him. It’s not that Ngidi or Rabada aren’t good bowlers – they absolutely are.

But Steyn is his own type of fire-breathing dragon.

The pace may be a click or two down from his heyday but Steyn still possesses that rare intensity that unsettles batsmen. As good as Kagiso Rabada is, I would rather face him than an amped up Dale Steyn steaming in with murder written on his face.

It’s just one of those intangible myths in cricket that’s survived numerous injuries and set backs over the years. Even today, Dale Steyn on the new ball, with the conditions offering a bit of movement, is a nightmarish proposition for batsmen.

#5 It was a giant killing. But it wasn’t an upset

Despite not having AB de Villiers in the squad, South Africa were still considered pre-tournament favourites. They have the batting depth with the likes of Miller and Duminy shoring up the lower order, a formidable pace attack that can wreck any top order and a spinner and a half on his day, in Imran Tahir.

Naturally, the fielding side of things is on lock too.

Make no mistake about it, South Africa are giants in the modern day game of cricket.

As far as that goes, what Bangladesh produced was a giant killing. But it wasn’t quite an upset.

For a couple of years now, Bangladesh have banked on a more or less stable group of players that are constantly getting better to work themselves up the totem pole in world cricket.

Today, they can truly beat anyone on their day. And they don’t possess the type of careless inconsistency that characterizes Pakistan either. Any team coming up against Bangladesh would know that anything less than delivering their absolute A-game would see them done in.

The gauntlet has been thrown down. Bangladesh are here to stay.