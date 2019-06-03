Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with four matches already done and dusted. And the sixth encounter of the tournament will be England vs Pakistan.

While England started off their campaign with a resounding 104-run win over South Africa, Pakistan were humiliated by West Indies in their first match of the tournament.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming

The England vs Pakistan encounter is set to be played at Trent Bridge and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 3rd June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain