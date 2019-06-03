WATCH: Bangladesh dish out first upset of Cricket World Cup 2019 as they get the better of South Africa

Bangladesh dished out the first upset of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they outplayed South Africa in all departments of the game to notch up their first win of the tournament.

After being put into bat first by Faf du Plessis, Bangladesh started on the front foot with their opening pair of Soumya Sarkar (42) and Tamim Iqbal (16) adding 60 runs for the first wicket. The duo of Shakib Al Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78) took up the mantle of guiding Bangladesh towards 300.

They added 142 runs for the third wicket together and Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain provided the finishing touch to help Bangladesh to their highest ever ODI total – 330.

In reply, none of the South African batsmen were able to hold on to their wicket from one end despite getting starts. Captain Faf du Plessis was the top run-getter with 62 runs as they succumbed to their second consecutive defeat of the tournament.

The Proteas were 202/3 with 15 overs left in the chase, but they still failed to reach the 331-run target.

There was a point, however, when it seemed that JP Duminy (45) would take them through but Mustafizur Rahman got him in the 48th over to completely derail South Africa’s chase.

Bangladesh ultimately won the match by 21 runs.

