Watch: Bangladesh post record total against South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

Bangladesh defied all odds to take South Africa’s famed bowling attack to the cleaners and post as many as 330 runs on the board in their ICC Cricket World cup encounter.

After being put in to bat first, the opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal added 60 runs for the first wicket in only 8.2 overs. Soumya was the star as he smashed 42 runs in 30 deliveries to provide a great platform for the middle order to capitalise on.

Shakib Al Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78) then took matters into their hand and went on to 142 runs for the third wicket, completing their respective half-centuries in the process. By the time the duo departed, the Tigers were already on 250 with almost eight overs left in the bank.

Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hussain provided the finishing touches as Bangladesh reached 330 runs, their highest ever total in a One-Day International, which came against the mighty South Africa, who boast of one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.

The previous highest total for Bangladesh in an ODI was against Pakistan – 329, which came in 2015. Their next highest total is against Pakistan as well – 326, which they scored back in 2014.

If South Africa do chase this down, it would be their highest-ever chase in a World Cup match. Their current highest successful chase is 297 runs against India in 2011.