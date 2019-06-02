Watch: Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim complete respective 50s to keep South Africa under pressure in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

South Africa and Bangladesh are currently playing in the fifth encounter of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited Bangladesh to set up a target for the Proteas to chase. Few would have given Bangladesh openers the chance to withstand a pace attack comprising of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

However, Soumya Sarkar (42) and Tamim Iqbal (16) provided a solid start, adding 60 runs for the first wicket. The two experienced batsmen who followed them – Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim continued the good work. The duo have completed their respective half-centuries and have already added over 100 runs together.

From 75/2, the Tigers are now up to 200/2 runs in 32 overs at the time of writing. They are looking well set to take Bangladesh over 300 runs by the end of the 50th over.

Here’s how Shakib and Mushfiqur completed their half-centuries.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan completes half-century in style

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mushfiqur Rahim brings his 50 as well to keep Bangladesh on course for 300