Cricket World Cup 2019: Why are South Africa wearing away kit against Bangladesh when they are listed as ‘home’ side?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is the first tournament where as many as four teams have unveiled their away kits while India are reportedly set to be the fifth.

With all the 10 teams set to play against one another in a round-robin format, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa have away kits to don when playing against teams with similar home outfits.

Earlier today, when South Africa took the field against Bangladesh, they wore their yellow away top with green bottoms while the Tigers wore their home green kit. Which is a big surprise since Bangladesh have unveiled their away kit as well and they are the away side for today’s encounter.

The International Cricket Council website, notably, lists South Africa as the ‘home’ side and Bangladesh as away. And even though the Asian side had an away kit of their own, red in colour, the Proteas came out in their away jersey.

There has been no clarification from either of the sides or the ICC about why this decision was taken.