Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – South Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa take on Bangladesh in ODI 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England.

South Africa come into this match looking to register their first win of the tournament while Bangladesh would be hoping to kick off their World Cup campaign in style against one of the favourites.

South Africa were comprehensively outplayed by hosts England in the tournament opener, losing by 104 runs, and will be looking to regain confidence with a morale-boosting victory against Bangladesh.

Quinton de Kock was amongst the runs in that match and will be hoping score freely against a bowling attack that looked rather ineffectual against India in the warm up games.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir – who would be playing his 100th game for the country – are capable of running through any batting line up in the world and would want to fold Bangladesh cheaply.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, always pose a threat with the number of canny spinners at their disposal in addition to a young, talented fast bowler in Mustafizur Rahman.

The likes of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are all able batsmen who can help Bangladesh post a challenging total against the top teams in the world.

