ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli doubtful for first India match after injuring finger

Virat Kohli injured his right thumb during a training session ahead of India’s opening match against South Africa.

Hindustan Times reports that the Indian captain injured his hand during the team’s training session in Southampton, four days before their opening match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart was spotted tending to the injury for a good amount of time.

It is still unknown if Kohli injured himself while batting in the nets or during a fielding drill but the report states that he did appear to be in some discomfort for the remainder of the session.

When he walked off, he was spotted dipping his finger in a cup filled with ice.

‘World class Jofra Archer is their X-factor’ – Virat Kohli praises England bowler

There has been no official confirmation of the injury from the Indian team as yet and there is no inkling either if the captain would heal in time for India’s contest against South Africa on June 5.

The match would be India’s first of the tournament and South Africa’s third, after their opening day defeat to hosts England and their match against Bangladesh later today.

India, meanwhile, will go on and face fellow tournament favourites Australia in their second match on June 9.