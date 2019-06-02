Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 5 Talking Points

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway now. In the third match of the tournament, New Zealand played Sri Lanka and emerged victorious by 10 wickets.

After opting to bowl first after having won the toss, the Kiwis were instantly on top of Sri Lanka and skittled them for only 136 runs. The duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro chased down the score in 16.1 overs without breaking a sweat.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Sri Lanka lack composure

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kusal Mendis follows Perera as Matt Henry gets two wickets in two balls

The oldest squad in the tournament, yet the Sri Lankan side could do so much with a bit of maturity. After losing Lahiru Thirimanne in the first over itself, the duo of Kusal Perera and captain Dimuth Karunaratne added 42 runs for the second wicket.

And exactly when it seemed that the duo would take Sri Lanka towards a respectable total, Perera played an irresponsible shot and gifted away his wicket. Kusal Mendis, who came on next, was dismissed on the first ball and the middle order was left with too much to handle.

#2 Matt Henry’s form a huge plus for New Zealand

Cricket World Cup 2019: Matt Henry ends Kusal Perera’s fightback

While Trent Boult is undoubtedly the leader of New Zealand bowling line-up, many thought Matt Henry is the chink in the armour. However, he proved all his doubters wrong.

Leaving behind a dismal performance against West Indies in the warm up, Henry roared back to form to pick three early wickets and provide his fellow bowlers with a platform to launch into the Lankan batting line up.

#3 Lankan middle order fails to take the pressure

Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Jeevan Mendis all lost their wickets in a space of seven runs a little more than three overs. From 53-3, Sri Lanka were down to 60-6 in no time.

Even though Kusal Perera and skipper Karunaratne put up a fight, it wasn’t enough as New Zealand packed them up for 136.

#4 Guptill and Munro flourish without pressure

The New Zealand opening pair was at its best with no pressure on their shoulders. And their form would be another boost for the Kiwis heading into the big tournament.

While Guptill was the star, scoring 73 runs in 51 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes, Munro played second fiddle, amassing 58 runs.

#5 New Zealand start as early favourite for the fourth spot

Most of the pundits have predicted that Australia, England and India are sure to qualify for the semifinals. It is the fourth spot on the league table which could turn out to be a four-way race between South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.

And if early signs are anything to go by, New Zealand look the slight favourites. The Kiwis have to play Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next two encounters and victories in both of them could send them top of the table for a brief time.