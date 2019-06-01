Cricket World Cup 2019: Najibullah Zadran hits stylish half century against Australia

Afghanistan took on Australia in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. The Asian minnows who are relatively new to the season were going up against the best international cricketing side in the world. However, that didn’t scare Najibullah Zamran, who stood firm to score fifty against the mighty Australians.

In their opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan took to the pitch first, hoping to set a respectable score on the board. However, their hopes were dashed early as they ended up losing both their openers for just five runs.

The middle order followed suit, with Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Mohammad Nabi going back to the pavilion before the 100-run-mark.

Coming in at number six and seven were Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran, who stood firm against the Aussie attack to put up some much-needed runs on the board for their side. The latter of the two, Najibullah, was brilliant in particular, as he hit fifty-one runs off forty-nine balls.

Cricket World Cup 2019: 4, 4, 6, 6 – Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran destroys Adam Zampa

Najibullah survived a bowling attack comprised of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Adam Zampa. The Afghan batsman targetted Zampa in particular, scoring twenty-two off him in a single over.

However, Afghanistan’s joy was shortlived as both Gulbadin and Najibullah departed in the same over, with both getting caught behind off Marcus Stoinis’s deliveries.