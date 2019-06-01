Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs South Africa, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with four matches already done and dusted. And in the fifth encounter of the tournament, South Africa and Bangladesh will face off.

While the Asian side will start their World Cup campaign with this match, South Africa come into the match after having lost their first match against hosts England by 104 runs.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa live telecast and streaming

The Bangladesh vs South Africa encounter is set to be played at The Oval in London and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 2nd June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris