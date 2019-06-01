Watch: Matt Henry picks two wickets in two balls to trigger Sri Lanka collapse in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are currently playing in the third encounter of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Kane Williamson won the toss and invited the Asian giants to bat first.

Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne started the proceedings for Lanka while Matt Henry took the new ball from one side. The New Zealand paceman removed the former on only the second delivery of the match.

Cricket World Cup 2019: DRS comes to New Zealand’s rescue as Lahiru Thirimanne departs early

Kusal Perera and captain Karunaratne then put up 42 runs for the second wicket. But that was it as Henry struck twice in as many balls to trigger a massive collapse. The 1996 World Cup winners are down to 68/6 in 16 overs at the time of writing.

Henry first picked Perera before forcing next batsman Kusal Mendis to knick one to the slip on the very next delivery. Perera, especially, was looking very threatening from the very beginning and raced his way to a 24-ball 27-runs knock but played a rash shot to gift his wicket away.

Watch both the wickets here.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Matt Henry ends Kusal Perera’s fightback

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kusal Mendis follows Perera as Matt Henry gets two wickets in two balls