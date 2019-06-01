Watch: Matt Henry and DRS give New Zealand perfect start against Sri Lanka

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are currently playing in the third encounter of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Kane Williamson won the toss and invited the Asian giants to bat first.

Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne started the proceedings for Lanka while Matt Henry took the new ball from one side. The former took strike and scored a boundary off the very first delivery. The next one, however, pitched on the leg stump and struck his pads plumb in the front.

And while the umpire gave it a not out initially, New Zealand were quick to take the review. And DRS showed that the ball had pitched in line, struck him on the pads in front of the leg stump and would have gone on to hit the stumps.

Sri Lanka have fought back after the wicket and were 35/1 after 6 overs at the time of writing with Kusal Perera replacing Thirimanne in the middle.