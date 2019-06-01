Cricket World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan reveals story behind stolen bat gifted to him by Virat Kohli

Afghanistan’s resurgence in World cricket can be attributed largely to the success of one man. That being Rashid Khan. The youngster has now revealed a hilarious and rather interesting nugget of information regarding Virat Kohli.

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan has a habit of collecting great players’ bats, however, one has been stolen! He tells the story… pic.twitter.com/pj97NuunFP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2019

“When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats.”

“That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup,” Rashid Khan said.

Revealing the identity of the man who stole his bat, Rashid Khan went on with his funny story.

“When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat.”

“It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavillion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’.”

“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” the Afghani leg spinner joked.

Surely, with or without Virat’s bat, Rashid Khan is a force to be reckoned with.