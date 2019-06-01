Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa star labels Virat Kohli “immature” ahead of clash with India

India take on South Africa in the Cricket World Cup on June 5, and there is suddenly something brewing. One of South Africa’s key players has called out Indian skipper Virat Kohli, calling him “immature”.

That player happens to be none other than Kagiso Rabada, who faced off against Kohli as recently as the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, and was involved in a war of words.

It happened when Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), following Kohli smashing Rabada for a boundary, and then proceeding to engage in a bit of talk with the South African pacer.

Rabada has now revealed what exactly went down that day, and how he plans to give some fire back to the Indian captain, and we might well see it happen in India’s tournament opener against the Proteas.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy.”

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada told ESPNCricinfo.

“In fact, for me it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes at me and says, “I’m going to hit you. I’m going to clobber you. You are soft”, it wakes me up because – it’s a fight-or-flight response.”

This is one contest you wouldn’t want to miss.