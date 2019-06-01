Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Afghanistan vs Australia

Afghanistan take on Australia in ODI 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England. You can watch the live stream of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

Afghanistan were comprehensievly outplayed by hosts England in their second warm up game leading up to the tournament but did orchestrate a giant-killing of sorts when they bundled over Pakistan prior to that.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Rashid Khan as much of Afghanistan’s hopes will hinge on the canny bowler spinning a web around the Aussies.

Australia, on the other hand, saunter into their opening match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 high on confidence having defeated the mighty England and Sri Lanka in their two warm up games.

Prior to that, they had whitewashed Pakistan 5-0 in Dubai.

Australia’s fortunes with the bat will likey depend on how well David Warner and Steve Smith play but the likes of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja are all capable of being match winners on their day.

Mitchell Starc will naturally spearhead a well-rounded Australian bowling attack that also comprises Adam Zampa and the ever-reliable Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.