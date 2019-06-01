Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in ODI 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England. You can watch the live stream of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

New Zealand may have been outgunned in their second warm up game against the in-form West Indies side, but the manner of their victory against tournament favourites India in the first warm up game should give them plenty of confidence.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are of paramount importance to the side’s hopes of posting a big total while Martin Guptill, when on song, still remains one of the best batsmen to watch in the limited overs format of the game.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee offer control, experience and wicket taking ability at the start of the innings against any opposition. And in England, with the ball swinging early, expect Boult to trouble batsmen.

Sri Lanka will hope that they can turn their wretched limited overs form around with a victory over New Zealand but Angelo Mathews will be key to their hopes of doing so.

Fellow experienced all rounder Thisara Perera is also key to Sri Lanka’s hopes of posting a sizeable total with his big hitting in the lower order.

The match will be played in Cardiff and will start at 5.30pm HKT.

You can watch the match here through the live stream which will begin 10 minutes prior to the game.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.