Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway with England and West Indies opening their account with resounding wins against South Africa and Pakistan respectively. Afghanistan and Australia are set to play in the fourth match of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Australia encounter.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The Afghanistan vs Australia encounter is set to be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and is scheduled to start at 1.30 PM local time (6 PM IST, 8.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson