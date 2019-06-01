Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway with England and West Indies opening their account with resounding wins against South Africa and Pakistan respectively. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to play in the third match of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka encounter.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka encounter is set to be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.