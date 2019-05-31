Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: 5 Talking Points

The ICC Cricket World Cup has dished out two one-sided matches one after the other as after England’s 104 runs win over South Africa, West Indies trounced Pakistan by seven wickets.

The Asian giants were beaten on all corners by the Caribbean side and were bowled out for a paltry 105 runs in a little over 20 overs. Windies changed down the total in 13.4 overs.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 West Indies win important toss

The Jason Holder-led side were benefitted by the spin of the coin. A batting heavy side, West Indies have batsmen of immense calibre in their side, who can chase down any total put in front of them.

Thus, as soon as Holder won the toss, he opted to put Pakistan in to bat first and the 1992-World Cup winning side succumbed to the West Indies bowling in only 21.4 overs.

#2 The Caribbean side bounce out Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2019: Andre Russell’s short balls get another victim in Haris Sohail

The two-time World Champions came in with a clear plan against the Asian giants. The Pakistan batsmen failed to face West Indies’ barrage of short deliveries, giving up with just 105 runs on the board.

Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas bounced them out, picking nine of the ten wickets among themselves. There was a stage in the match when Russell had bowled all of his 16 deliveries short of the length.

#3 Pakistan missed middle order anchor

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez last recognised batsman to get dismissed with only 83 runs on the board

When Pakistan were reduced to 62/4 in the 14th over, all they needed was someone to partner Mohammed Hafeez in the middle and restructure the innings. And they even had a player in the shape of Shoaib Malik who could’ve played that role.

However, the veteran Pakistan batsman couldn’t find a place in the XI and his side ended up paying the price for it.

#4 Gayle in ominous form

With only 106 runs to chase, there was no pressure on the West Indies batsmen to finish off Pakistan. And Gayle, who looked dangerous during his stay on the crease against New Zealand in the warm up encounter, started off from where he left.

By the time he was dismissed in the 11th over, West Indies had already amassed 77 runs, 50 of which came off Gayle’s bat. If the Universe Boss continues his form, it’d be difficult for any of the sides to stop the Windies.

#5 West Indies could be the dark horse

Most of the pundits have predicted that Australia, England and India will make it to the semifinals, but they have all had varying opinions for the fourth spot. While many believe South Africa will qualify for the last four, some have predicted the Kiwis to make the cut.

However, if today’s performance is anything to go by, the Jason Holder-led side could very well surprise everyone and barge into the last four of the World Cup.