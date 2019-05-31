Watch: Pakistan succumb to short deliveries from West Indies and get out for 105

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started with a bang as England trounced South Africa by 104 runs in the tournament opener. And West Indies are set to steamroll Pakistan as well.

After winning the toss, Jason Holder invited Pakistan to bat first and the Asian side failed to put up any kind of resistance as they were reduced to 105 all out by the Caribbean side. And short balls were what destroyed Pakistan single-handedly.

For long sub-continent teams have struggled against short deliveries and West Indies’ plan to pepper them with short deliveries worked wonders. All-rounder Andre Russell has been the star with the ball, picking two wickets in three overs, leaking only four runs. Oshane Thomas finished as the top wicket-taker with four wickets in his 5.4 overs spell.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam have been the top scorers so far with 22 runs each. No other batsman except Mohammad Hafeez has been able to cross double figures, as Pakistan were dismissed for 105.

Watch all the videos which resulted in Pakistan’s downfall.

