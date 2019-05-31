Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes makes startling revelation about one-handed blinder against South Africa

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he doesn’t think, what many dub as catch of the century, his one-handed blinder against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup opener is the best he has ever taken.

Stokes starred with the bat, ball and in the field to lead England to a massive 104 runs win over the Proteas. However, it was his catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo which was what caught everyone’s attention.

However, the England all-rounder himself has accepted that this wasn’t his best catch ever. And rates his catch to dismiss Adam Voges in the 2015 Ashes over this one. “Nah, that one was against the Aussies, so that one ranks higher!” he said in the post-match press conference.

He went on to add that it was because he wasn’t in the ‘right place’ that he had to compromise and the ball ended up sticking in his hands.

“I was actually in the wrong position. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place, but yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn’t,” Stokes said.

“I bowled the next over and Eoin Morgan had to come to me and ask if my heart rate had gone down. Things like that catch do get you fizzed up.

“I didn’t really know quite hard to react to be honest. I just tried to take it in.”