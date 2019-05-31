Cricket World Cup 2019 |

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan captain trolled for traditional attire, Indian fans provide support

In what has been lauded as a very noble gesture all over the internet, Indian Twitter users rushed to the aid of Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed who was widely trolled for the traditional attire he chose to wore to meet England’s Queen Elizabeth.

On Thursday the 30th of May, the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup kicked off in style as hosts England defeated South Africa by 104 runs. All-rounder Ben Stokes was awarded man-of-the-match for his 79-ball-89 and for an impressive spell of 2.5-0-12-2. Half-centuries by Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51) and Eoin Morgan (57) along with Stokes helped England post a competitive score of 311/8 in their 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa could muster only 207 as Jofra Archer (3/27) and Liam Plunkett (2/37) emerged England’s best bowlers. No one except Quinton de Kock (68), Rassie van der Dussen (50) and Andile Phehlukwayo (24) was able to make a mark with the willow for the Proteas.

Earlier, on May 29th when the matches were yet to begin, the captains of all the ten participating teams had the opportunity to meet England’s Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace, just before the Grand Opening Ceremony. Everyone opted for their best formal attires – except Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfraz chose to go with a traditional outfit coupled with the team blazer, for the special event.

The move received a lot of backlash on Twitter, with fans labelling Sarfraz as “primitive” while ridiculing his choice of attire. One of them even claimed that he broke the official protocol by wearing “pyjamas” while coming to visit Her Highness the Queen:

The fan instantly got schooled by Twitteratti, who duly informed him that it was he who was thinking primitively by choosing to comment on someone’s clothes even in the 21st century.

As you can see, a lot of those fans who helped Sarfraz here were Indians – quite a noble gesture as they chose to put aside political, religious and regional divide for a while, to unite in the name of sports. Incredible.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz Ahmed and co. will begin their World Cup 2019 campaign on Friday, when West Indies takes on Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India will have to wait for a while, as their opening game is only on June 5th – against South Africa.

