ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan captain trolled for traditional attire, Indian fans provide support

In what has been lauded as a very noble gesture all over the internet, Indian Twitter users rushed to the aid of Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed who was widely trolled for the traditional attire he chose to wore to meet England’s Queen Elizabeth.

On Thursday the 30th of May, the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup kicked off in style as hosts England defeated South Africa by 104 runs. All-rounder Ben Stokes was awarded man-of-the-match for his 79-ball-89 and for an impressive spell of 2.5-0-12-2. Half-centuries by Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51) and Eoin Morgan (57) along with Stokes helped England post a competitive score of 311/8 in their 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa could muster only 207 as Jofra Archer (3/27) and Liam Plunkett (2/37) emerged England’s best bowlers. No one except Quinton de Kock (68), Rassie van der Dussen (50) and Andile Phehlukwayo (24) was able to make a mark with the willow for the Proteas.

Earlier, on May 29th when the matches were yet to begin, the captains of all the ten participating teams had the opportunity to meet England’s Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace, just before the Grand Opening Ceremony. Everyone opted for their best formal attires – except Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfraz chose to go with a traditional outfit coupled with the team blazer, for the special event.

The move received a lot of backlash on Twitter, with fans labelling Sarfraz as “primitive” while ridiculing his choice of attire. One of them even claimed that he broke the official protocol by wearing “pyjamas” while coming to visit Her Highness the Queen:

Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce …? #CricketWC pic.twitter.com/hXxbxrfzlj — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does …? — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

The fan instantly got schooled by Twitteratti, who duly informed him that it was he who was thinking primitively by choosing to comment on someone’s clothes even in the 21st century.

See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen. — Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019

I always support and agree and quiet understand yr logical sentiments but i think i will give him credit to stick to his culture his artire his pride. But i see the point u trying to make to… but boss guuts hai… to stand alone.

Ps. I am hindu and A born INDIAN. — GS (@gittushah) May 30, 2019

"We shouldn't judge a book by its cover."

You're supposed to judge him for his crickting talent on the field, not in his pyjamas. — Tarkeshwar Patel (@tarkeshwarpatel) May 30, 2019

For once i dont see anything wrong in this…

Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native "poshaakhs"…🙂 Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! 🙂 — 🇮🇳 Chowkidar Renu Gadgil 🇮🇳 (@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019

I think its fine

He's comfortable, decently dressed & its representative of his country. Non-issue Sir — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) May 30, 2019

I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country's dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England? — ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019

I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury. — Rج.भारत🇮🇳 (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019

As you can see, a lot of those fans who helped Sarfraz here were Indians – quite a noble gesture as they chose to put aside political, religious and regional divide for a while, to unite in the name of sports. Incredible.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz Ahmed and co. will begin their World Cup 2019 campaign on Friday, when West Indies takes on Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India will have to wait for a while, as their opening game is only on June 5th – against South Africa.