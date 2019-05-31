Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – West Indies vs Pakistan

West Indies take on Pakistan in ODI 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in Cardiff and England. You can watch the live stream of the match right here on FOX Sports Asia.

West Indies cruise into their first official match of the tournament high on confidence, having amassed a mammoth plus 400 total against New Zealand in their second warm up game.

Pakistan, on the other hand, come into the contest on the back of an unexpected loss to minnows Afghanistan in their warm up game.

Both teams will be looking to make a statement in the tournament opener at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pakistan will enter the contest on a high after paceman Mohammad Amir was declared fit and is expected to feature in the match. For West Indies, Chris Gayle, Andre Russel and Shai Hope are expected to be the danger men.

Although Pakistan was beaten comprehensively by England in their recently concluded ODI series, they do have a measure of the English conditions – something that should serve them well in this match.

However, with the firepower that West Indies have, their batting alone could take the match away from the opposition on any given day.

(Note: Live stream will commence 10 minutes before match start. Thank you for your patience)