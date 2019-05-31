5 Talking points from England’s crushing victory over South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2019

It was a start that the hosts would have wished for as they crushed fellow tournament favourites South Africa by 104 runs in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FOX Sports Asia reviews the match and analyses 5 talking points to emerge from the statement victory for the English.

#1 Ben Stokes, you beauty

It’s impossible to talk about this match without first praising the English all-rounder who proved exactly why he’s one of the best in the world at what he does with a solid 89 with the bat, a blinder of a catch that will leave you scraping your jaws off the ground and a useful couple of wickets later on to help wrap up the South African innings.

The most pleasing thing about it was that he was hardly the only batsman to turn up on the day – as three prior to him in the batting order all got to half centuries – and was far from the only threatening bowler as Jofra Archer and Liam Plunkett delivered too.

He was the middle order batsman who added ‘oomph’ to England’s innings and their 4th bowler who did more than just bowl a few canny off cutters – a true all-rounder in every sense of the word.

#2 Jofra Archer means business

Archer’s assertion before the World Cup that he wants to get Virat Kohli out may seem like he’s throwing out the gauntlet to the best batsman in the world today – but that’s just the type of blood-and-thunder fast bowler he is.

He bowled with pace and menace and in true fast bowling tradition, sent the great Hashim Amla back to the pavilion, retired hurt, after lighting up his helmet with a brute of a delivery early on.

The 24-year old fast bowler finished with 3 wickets for 27 from 7 overs. And it’s almost a certainty that he’s going to be adding to that wicket tally heavily as the tournament progresses.

#3 South Africa once again capitulate

In a performance that does no favours in helping them erase the ‘chokers’ tag, South Africa lost their last 7 wickets for just 65 runs to end up falling well short of the 311 that England had set.

At a point, they were 129/2 despite also having lost Hashim Amla temporarily. But by the time the star batsman returned to the crease later on in their innings, their chance at scaling the target set by England had all but evaporated.

It was a disciplined bowling performance from England where they made good use of a somewhat spongy pitch, but it was nothing spectacular from the home side.

The batting approach from South Africa, however, was injudicious in the face of a rising required run rate.

#4 Promising signs for England

Four of their batsmen got half centuries, three of their quicker bowlers got at least 2 wickets each and both their spinners in Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were tight and economical, while also picking up a scalp each.

Not to mention, the entire unit was quite competent in the field too.

It was a wholesome performance from England with all their departments looking well-oiled and functional.

The only thing the home side have to guard against is peaking too early, in a winding format that will last a month and half.

#5 Early shake-up for South Africa

South Africa got a rude awakening of the level of cricket that they have to aspire to in the tournament should they aim to win it, with this chastening defeat to England.

But one of the advantages of a format that will see them play 9 matches in the group stages is that they can afford a blip now and again; what matters is consistency on the whole.

Now that the ‘blip’ is out of their system, however, the Proteas have to focus on applying themselves in the coming matches and living up to expectations of them being one of the favourites to win the World Cup.