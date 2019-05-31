Watch: Ben Stokes takes possibly the greatest ever World Cup catch to send Andile Phehlukwayo packing

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started with hosts England locking horns with South Africa. During the encounter, England all-rounder Ben Stokes took possibly the greatest ever World Cup catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa were already struggling with six of their batsmen back in the hut. Phehlukwayo and Hashim Amla, the last recognised batting pair for the Proteas were on the crease with 180 runs on the board in 34 overs.

Eoin Morgan tossed the ball to Adil Rashid, who the South African all-rounder decided to take on. The left-hander smacked the ball towards the mid-wicket region where Stokes was stationed. The Englishman jumped full stretch and plucked the ball out of thin air to everyone’s amusement.

Stokes himself couldn’t believe that he has taken possibly the greatest World Cup catch ever taken and one of the best ever in World Cricket. The wicket left South Africa struggling at 180/7 with over 130 runs left to get.

Here’s the mind-blowing catch.

England ultimately bowled South Africa out for 207, winning the match by 104 runs.