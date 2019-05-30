Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer’s old tweet resurfaces after his bouncer forces Hashim Amla to retire hurt

The opening ICC World Cup 2019 opener between England and South Africa has been well-fought and hangs in the balance currently. But the main talking point has been Jofra Archer’s bouncer striking Hashim Amla right on the helmet grill.

After England put up 311 for the loss of eight wickets on the board, Amla and Quinton de Kock walked in for the Proteas but the former had to leave retired hurt after Jofra Archer’s bouncer hit him bang on the helmet. A physio was called on the field to look after the veteran batsman, who then retired hurt to get treatment.

There was no sign of an injury though and reports claim that he has been taken for examination to ensure there is no concussion. Amla had scored five runs in eight deliveries by then and South Africa were 14/0 after 3.5 overs. Aiden Markram came in next to join De Kock for the chase.

After the incident, the English speedster’s six-year-old tweet has resurfaced which went like, ‘All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use.’

All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use .. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 5, 2013

Here’s a video of the incident.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla takes a blow on the helmet off Jofra Archer’s bowling