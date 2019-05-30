Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semifinalists of the tournament

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started today with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London, England.

The Eoin Morgan-led side posted 311 runs on the board after being put into bat first with Ben Stokes leading the charge with 89 runs. Jason Roy, Joe Root and Morgan completed their respective half-centuries as well. South Africa’s chase is currently underway.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was present at the stadium, giving his views on the England innings when he was quizzed about his top four picks of the tournament. In reply, Tendulkar pipped India, England, Australia and one of South Africa and New Zealand to make the semifinals.

Most of the pundits across the globe have picked India, Australia and England as three of their four semifinalists, but have had varying choices for the number four slot. Only time will tell whether these predictions fall in place come the end of the round robin phase of the tournament.