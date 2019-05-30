Watch: Hashim Amla goes off retired hurt after Jofra Archer’s bouncer strikes him on the helmet grill

The ICC World Cup 2019 kicked off with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening encounter of the tournament.

After put in to bat first by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, England didn’t start well as Jonny Bairstow was dismissed on only the second ball of the match. However, Jason Roy and Joe Root brought their innings back on track, adding 106 runs for the second wicket. Roy and Root then fell one after the other.

Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes then joined hands to add another 106 runs to the total before the skipper fell. Stokes went on to score 89 runs to help England get to 311 for the loss of eight wickets with Lungi Ngidi picking three of them.

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock opened for the Proteas but the former had to leave retired hurt after Jofra Archer’s bouncer hit him bang on the helmet. A physio was called on the field to look after the veteran batsman, who then retired hurt to get treatment. There was no sign of an injury though.

Amla had scored five runs in eight deliveries by then and South Africa were 14/0 after 3.5 overs. Aiden Markram came in next to join De Kock for the chase. Here’s a video of the incident.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla takes a blow on the helmet off Jofra Archer’s bowling