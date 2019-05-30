Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan – where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is here and the next match of the highly-anticipated cricket tournament will be played out between West Indies and Pakistan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match will be played at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham and is scheduled to start at 10.30 local time (3 PM IST/5.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.