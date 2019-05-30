Watch: Ben Stokes falls short of century as South Africa ‘restrict’ England for 311 in Cricket World Cup 2019 opener

The first innings of the opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 between South Africa and England was very-well fought as the hosts managed to post 311 runs on the board.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes falls 11 runs short of century as England finish at 311

After putting England in to bat first, captain Faf du Plessis’s brilliant bit of thinking to send Imran Tahir up front to take up the new ball paid off immediately as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow on only the second delivery of the match.

The pair of Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) then reconstructed the innings, adding 106 runs for the second wicket and in the process completing their respective half-centuries. Roy was then removed by Phehlukwayo in the 19th over and Root followed him to the pavilion four balls later.

It was up to skipper Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes to handle the bulk of scoring and they fulfilled their duties. While the captain added 57 runs to the English total, Stokes was the star and the top scorer with 89 runs. The wickets of Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes fell within 70 runs which was enough to derail England’s charge for a 330-350 total.

Lungi Ngidi was the top wicket-taker with three scalps to his name, Kagiso Rabada and Tahir chipped in with two wickets apiece.

