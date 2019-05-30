Watch: South Africa strike twice in four balls to roar back into Cricket World Cup 2019 match vs England

After Imran Tahir had dismissed opener Jonny Bairstow on only the second delivery of the opening Cricket World Cup 2019 match between England and South Africa, Jason Roy and Joe Root added 106 runs for the second wicket to steady England ship. But both of them were dismissed in a space of four deliveries to send the match back into balance.

Bairstow’s opening partner, Roy continued his fine form and completed a well-paced half-century in 51 deliveries. And along with Root, took England to a good total of 107 runs in 18.3 overs.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy scores brilliant half century against South Africa

However, after adding just four runs to his tally, Roy was dismissed by Phehlukwayo on the fourth delivery of the 19th over. Root followed suit four balls later as he cut one straight into JP Duminy’s hands off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling. The classic right-handed batsman scored 51 runs off 59 balls.

Here are both these wickets, which fell in a space of four balls.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo soon after completing half century

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada gets Joe Root to bring South Africa back into the game

Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes have a task on their hand to rebuild this innings and make sure they post a big enough total to keep South Africa at bay.