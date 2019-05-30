Watch: Imran Tahir breaks England’s famed opening pair on second ball of Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC World Cup 2019 started off with England taking on South Africa in the opener at The Oval in England. And it was the hosts who were called to bat first by Faf du Plessis.

The South African captain came in with a clear plan and put in Imran Tahir to start things off with the new ball. The England opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy were touted to be the best in the business and probably the most explosive pair the sport has seen in a long time.

But Du Plessis’s plans worked wonders as Tahir forced Bairstow to knick one to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on only the second delivery of the first over. And Tahir, as usual, went on a long sprint, celebrating Bairstow’s wicket.

Joe Root walked in next for England, who now has a big task on his hands. Can he put England’s batting back on track? Only time will tell.