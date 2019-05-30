World Cup 2019: South Africa star could break Virat Kohli’s world record today against England

England and South Africa are set to face off in the ICC World Cup 2019 opener at The Oval in London and one of South Africa’s top batsmen have a chance to break Virat Kohli’s world record today.

Faf du Plessis’s side’s opener Hashim Amla has the opportunity to get ahead of Indian captain in terms of fastest to 8000 One-Day International runs. Amla currently has 7910 runs in 171 innings at an average of 49.74 for South Africa and if he gets another 90 runs today against England, he’ll surpass Kohli.

The Indian batsman crossed the 8000-run mark after 175 matches, thus the South African opener has three more matches to break the record and four more to equal it. If Amla does achieve the feat, he will be the fourth batsman from his country to cross the 8000-run mark after Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Herschelle Gibbs.

The right-hander has shown good form in the warm up encounters, getting half-centuries in both of them – 65 against Sri Lanka and 51 not out against West Indies. If Amla performs to his ability, it’ll be hard for any side to get him out and thus he can easily beat Kohli’s record.