Cricket World Cup 2019: Andre Russell reveals how West Indies can win the tournament

The ICC World Cup 2019 is underway now with England playing South Africa in the tournament opener.

This year’s tournament is believed to be one of the most open World Cups ever and there are a few favourites to lift the trophy come 14th July. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has had his say on how his side can lift the trophy.

Windies are a batting heavy side with some of the most explosive batsmen in their line-up. And Russell believes that the fact that they can outscore any other side on their day might play in their favour.

“The strength is in our batting. You have Chris Gayle at the top, with Evin Lewis, then [Darren] Bravo and [Shimron] Hetmyer, Shai Hope, myself, Jason [Holder], Carlos [Brathwaite]. You have [Nicholas] Pooran as well. All these guys coming out of the IPL with form. We all know what they can do.

“We have to win this World Cup with the bat, because most teams are getting over 300 runs comfortably now. We can’t look to say we gonna defend. We have to try and win this tournament with the bat, meaning scoring close to 400 runs every game. Guys are going to feel the pressure. They’re going to make mistakes.

“Even if we bowl bad, we might still get wickets. You’re chasing 12-13 an over. For a batsman to go in and see they need 13-14 runs an over and to score that consistently for 10-15 overs [is tough]. That’s why we have to make sure we raise the bar with the bat in this World Cup,” he said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

West Indies start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 31st May at Trent Bridge.