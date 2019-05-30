Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs South Africa

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is here. The competition, which is being held in England and Wales, will feature an entirely different format, where each team will play against another once in the group stage. The competition begins with hosts England taking on South Africa. You can follow the match via the Live Stream below.

(NOTE: Live Stream will be available ten minutes before the match)

Hosts England take on South Africa in the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The two sides are among the favourites to make it through to the semifinals and will be looking to establish an early dominance tonight.

England are no stranger to the sport, having invented it themselves. Despite that, the Three Lions have never been able to lift the World Cup with their best finish being runners-up. They have accumulated a total of three second-place finished and two semifinals appearances since the competition’s inception in 1975.

South Africa, meanwhile, are looking to accomplish the same feat as their opponents of the night, England. The Proteas, too, have never won the ICC Cricket World Cup. They have finished as semifinalists on four occasions, while as quarterfinalists on two in the past seven editions.

The two will be looking to create history this time around, starting with one match at a time.