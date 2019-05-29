World Cup 2019: Opening ceremony live stream, time, channel

The ICC World Cup 2019 is set for a grand start with England vs South Africa encounter on 30th May. However, before that, the International Cricket Council have planned for a grand opening ceremony.

The World Cup opening ceremony will be held on 29th May, at The Mall, in the City of Westminster, Central London. Supposedly this would be the first instance of a World Cup opening ceremony not being held in a cricket stadium. The opening ceremony will start at 5 PM local time (9.30 PM IST, 12 AM SGT).

If you are a cricket fan watching from India, you can catch the live telecast of the World Cup opening ceremony on Doordarshan, Star Sports 1 and 2. Hotstar.com will live stream the event, which people from all over the world can use to stream the ceremony.

“It will be the most celebrated start to a Cricket World Cup ever,” the ICC had said in a press release. Former England international Andrew Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness will host the ceremony which is set to host fans from all over the world, former cricketers and players from the teams set to participate in the tournament.

The tournament will officially be inaugurated in the opening ceremony.