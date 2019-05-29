World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa – where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC World Cup 2019 is here and the first match will be played between hosts England and perennial underachievers South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know about the England vs South Africa World Cup match.

When and where to watch – live telecast and streaming

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will be played at The Oval in London and is scheduled to start at 10.30 local time (3 PM IST/5.30 PM SGT). Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOXSportsAsia.

Full Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Liam Dawson

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris