Stats: Most wins in ICC World Cup matches

The ICC World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with hosts England set to take on South Africa in the tournament opener on 30th June at the Oval.

Both the nations are believed to be two of the favourites to lift the trophy, which they haven’t won in their respective glorious histories, come 14th July. Australia are the most successful team, having won the World Cup five times – in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and most recently in 2015.

West Indies (1975 & 1979) and India (1983 & 2011) have won the tournament twice while Sri Lanka (1996) and Pakistan (1992) have lifted the World Cup once each. New Zealand are another one of the big guns who haven’t been able to win the tournament.

Australia also lead the list of teams with the most number of wins in World Cup matches with 62 in 84 matches. However, there is a surprising name on the second spot in New Zealand, who have 48 wins out of 79 matches.

India are third on the list with a total of 46 wins out of 75 matches. England, West Indies and Pakistan are next with 41, 41 and 40 victories respectively. South Africa and Sri Lanka follow them on the list with 35 wins each.