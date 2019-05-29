ICC World Cup 2019: Famous Indian Astrologer picks who will win the tournament

India will be hoping that they can win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, but according to one of their own astrologers, that won’t happen this time around.

Renowned Indian astrologer Greenstone Lobo has picked who will win the World Cup this time, and has rather picked who won’t win, and that’s India.

“Team India won’t win the World Cup this year,” Lobo said.

“Virat Kohli’s time of birth ought to have been 1986 or 1987 and not the 1988 to include in the top rundown,” Lobo explained.

“I called Virat’s youth coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and clarified my stress that India probably won’t win the World Cup in 2019 if Virat was in reality conceived in 1988. I trusted frantically that I would get 1986 or 1987 as the genuine year of the Indian skipper’s introduction to the world. He (Virat’s coach) stayed quiet for a minute prior to murmuring a yes,” he went on.

“In this way, are you saying that we should change the skipper to win the World Cup?” the coach asked.

“Indeed, we could have won the World Cup if the group had no Dhoni,” Lobo continued.

“I have most extreme regard for Dhoni, the batsman. In any case, despite the fact that I dislike it much myself, I have to talk dispassionately from the point of view of an Indian astrologer and I can see that Dhoni’s quality in the 2019 Indian squad could well victimize India’s another incredible opportunity to win a World Cup. Dhoni dependably had the kismet (luck) however at this point isn’t his waqt (time),” he added.

Lobo correctly predicted that India will win the 2011 World Cup and that Australia will be 2015 Champions. Will it be third time lucky? Indian fans will hope not.